October 1, 2013 / 7:13 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Sacyr says aims to sell property division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr (SCYR.MC) said on Tuesday its board had decided to sell its property division Vallehermoso, a move that could help it shed more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.62 billion) of debt.

Sacyr said in June it had talked to funds and companies over the potential sale of the business that is weighed down with undeveloped land and unsold homes after Spain’s property bubble burst in early 2008.

“This will have a positive impact on our results,” a company spokesman said, noting that by formally announcing a decision to sell, it will be able to remove the unit’s debt from its balance sheet.

In a note to the stock exchange regulator, Sacyr said it had received interest in Vallehermoso but that no deal had yet been finalised. It did not give further details on price or potential buyers.

($1 = 0.7387 euros)

Reporting By Sarah Morris and Jose Elias Rodriguez; editing by Paul Day and Jason Neely

