FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Safco fourth-quarter net profit drops 10 percent
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 12, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

Saudi's Safco fourth-quarter net profit drops 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co 2020.SE (SAFCO) posted a 10.3 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profits, missing analyst forecasts, due to lower Urea prices, the firm said in a bourse statement on Saturday.

Safco, the affiliate of the world’s biggest petrochemical company by market value, Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE, made 1.146 billion riyals in the three months ending on December 31 compared with 1.277 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters expected the firm to post on average a 3.4 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit.

“The decrease in the fourth quarter, 2012 compared to the same quarter last year is due to lower Urea prices,” Safco said.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter fell by 7 percent to 1 billion riyals from 1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.