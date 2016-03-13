FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's SAFCO says eyes potential buy of SABIC's stake in joint venture
March 13, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Saudi's SAFCO says eyes potential buy of SABIC's stake in joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of a view of the then-headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in Riyadh January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co 2020.SE (SAFCO) is considering taking full control of chemical fertilizer producer Ibn Al-Bayttar by buying out its joint venture partner Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE (SABIC), SAFCO said on Sunday.

SAFCO said the possible sale was part of a SABIC review of its investments, according to a bourse statement.

This does not represent a preliminary agreement and does not impact SAFCO’s assets, its financial situation or its operations, it said.

Jubail-based Ibn Al-Bayttar, is a 50-50 joint venture between SAFCO and SABIC, according to SAFCO’s website.

SABIC owns 43 per cent of SAFCO.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Matt Smith

