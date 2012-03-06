FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safeway sees 2012 profit up, stock off on sales view
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 6, 2012 / 12:47 PM / in 6 years

Safeway sees 2012 profit up, stock off on sales view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of a local Safeway grocery store in Arvada, Colorado October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Safeway Inc SWY.N, the second-largest U.S. supermarket operator, forecast a better-than-expected rise in full-year profit, but shares fell 2.6 percent after it predicted a smaller gain in sales at established stores than its key rival.

Safeway and most other U.S. grocery sellers are struggling with sales volume declines as a tepid economic recovery has forced many consumers to spend cautiously.

The operator of grocery chains such as Safeway, Vons and Dominick’s expects earnings of $1.90 to $2.10 per share for 2012, above the $1.88 per-share profit Wall Street analysts were projecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Safeway earned $1.78 per share in 2011.

Safeway said closely watched identical-store sales, excluding gas, should rise 1 percent to 2 percent this year. At Safeway, that measure includes results from established supermarkets that have not been replaced or significantly renovated.

Kroger Co (KR.N), Safeway’s larger rival, last week forecast a 3 percent to 3.5 percent rise in identical-store sales for this year.

“While the outlook was clearly better than expected, the key question for the day is whether management can lay out a credible plan to drive better (identical-store sales) in a moderating inflation environment and stabilize the core U.S. grocery business,” Credit Suisse analyst Edward Kelly said in a client note.

Safeway’s shares fell 2.4 percent to $21.56 early trading on the New York Stock exchange.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Phil Wahba in New York,; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Derek Caney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.