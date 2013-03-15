FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African bus crash kills 22, toll could rise
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

South African bus crash kills 22, toll could rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - At least 22 people were killed in South Africa on Friday when a double-decker bus crashed into the side of a mountain while navigating the dangerous Hex River Pass 140 km (80 miles) northeast of Cape Town, police said.

“It appears as if the brakes failed and the driver lost control,” said Kenny Africa, the police traffic spokesman for the Western Cape province. Two children were among the dead and 44 passengers were injured.

“We are recovering more bodies and the death toll may rise,” Africa told Reuters from the accident scene, adding it was unclear how many people were on board the bus.

The pass, situated in the picturesque Hex River Valley, is notorious for accidents because its straight and long descent allows vehicles to gather momentum before it leads suddenly into a dangerously sharp left turn.

Road use is the primary means of travel in Africa’s largest economy, and the government has introduced tough laws to clamp down on reckless driving and poorly-maintained vehicles as it tries to curb an annual toll of some 14,000 deaths.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.