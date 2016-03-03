FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's AMCU union says members staging underground sit-in over unpaid wages
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's AMCU union says members staging underground sit-in over unpaid wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Members of South Africa’s AMCU are staging an underground protest at Nasonti’s Hlobane mine north of Johannesburg over unpaid wages, a union spokesman said on Thursday.

“There is a liquidation problem there. The workers have not been paid. They are sitting there because they have not been paid,” Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) spokesman Manzini Zungu told Reuters.

Forty workers were underground taking part in the protest, AMCU’s Twitter account @_AMCU said.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.