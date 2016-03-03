South Africa's AMCU union says members staging underground sit-in over unpaid wages

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Members of South Africa’s AMCU are staging an underground protest at Nasonti’s Hlobane mine north of Johannesburg over unpaid wages, a union spokesman said on Thursday.

“There is a liquidation problem there. The workers have not been paid. They are sitting there because they have not been paid,” Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) spokesman Manzini Zungu told Reuters.

Forty workers were underground taking part in the protest, AMCU’s Twitter account @_AMCU said.