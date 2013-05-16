FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Africa Amplats miners to stop work from Thursday night
May 16, 2013 / 9:04 AM / 4 years ago

S. Africa Amplats miners to stop work from Thursday night

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Miners at South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum operations will stage a work stoppage from Thursday evening over proposed job cuts, a branch official for mineworkers union AMCU told Reuters.

“The night shift today is not going underground and also the day shift tomorrow is not going to work,” the official, who did not want to be identified, said. He could not say how long the stoppage might last.

Amplats shares fell 4 percent in Johannesburg on the news.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

