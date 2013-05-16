S. Africa Amplats miners to stop work from Thursday night

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Miners at South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum operations will stage a work stoppage from Thursday evening over proposed job cuts, a branch official for mineworkers union AMCU told Reuters.

“The night shift today is not going underground and also the day shift tomorrow is not going to work,” the official, who did not want to be identified, said. He could not say how long the stoppage might last.

Amplats shares fell 4 percent in Johannesburg on the news.