JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) has plans to buy Nestle South Africa’s infant nutritional business for $215 million, the company said on Thursday.

The deal gives it certain rights to intellectual property licenses, net assets and shares currently conducted by Pfizer.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)