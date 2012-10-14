FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed as South Africa tourist boat capsizes
October 14, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Two killed as South Africa tourist boat capsizes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Two people, including an elderly British tourist, were killed when a charter boat on a popular sight-seeing trip capsized off South Africa’s Hout Bay on Saturday, rescue officials said.

The twin-hulled catamaran “Miroshga” was carrying 38 people, including British and French nationals when it capsized near Duiker Island, about 3 km from Hout Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

Local media identified the Briton as 64-year-old Peter Phillip Hyett, who was on holiday with his wife and daughter.

The South African man media reports named as John Roberts who they said worked on the boat.

Duiker Island is a popular destination for tourists looking to catch a glimpse of the thousands of seals found there.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Hemming

