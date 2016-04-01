FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's finance minister says court ruling shows institutions still functional
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 1, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

South Africa's finance minister says court ruling shows institutions still functional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s finance minister said on Friday the Constitutional Court ruling ordering President Jacob Zuma to reimburse the state part of the money spent on improving his private residence showed that government institutions were functional.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan also told a news conference that the current tough economic environment in South Africa required national cohesion.

“It requires all role players to understand what national interest is; and to put that as the primary and most important thing that we need to protect so that ... we can inspire confidence in this economy,” Gordhan said.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.