Students protest during a mass demonstration on the steps of Jameson Hall at the University of Cape Town, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s next budget will take into account the needs of universities, finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Friday, a week after the government caved in to student demands for a one-year freeze in tuition fees.

Nene is due to deliver the 2016/17 budget in February.