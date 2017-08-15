FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
South African court quashes anti-graft watchdog proposal to change central bank's mandate
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
North Korea
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2017 / 8:29 AM / an hour ago

South African court quashes anti-graft watchdog proposal to change central bank's mandate

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane listens during a briefing at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa October 19, 2016.Mike Hutchings/File Photo

PRETORIA (Reuters) - A South African court on Tuesday set aside a proposal by the anti-graft watchdog to switch the target of its monetary policy from inflation and currency stability to economic growth.

The rand turned positive on the announcement, firming 0.06 percent to 13.3150 rand by 0823 GMT.

The head of the anti-graft agency Busisiwe Mkhwebane set off a political row in June and sparked a selling frenzy in the rand currency with her proposal, which the central bank challenged in court.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.