FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Chevron confirms sale of its South African assets to Sinopec
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 22, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 5 months ago

Chevron confirms sale of its South African assets to Sinopec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013.Mike Blake/File Photo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Chevron Global Energy (CVX.N) confirmed on Wednesday that it had signed a sales and purchase agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of China's Sinopec (0386.HK) (600028.SS) for Chevron's assets in South Africa and Botswana.

Chevron said in a statement the deal hinged on regulatory approval. Sinopec said earlier on Wednesday it has agreed to pay almost $1 billion for a 75 percent in Chevron's South Africa assets and unit in neighbor Botswana, securing its first refinery on the continent.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.