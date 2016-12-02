FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Court bars South African 'Prophet of Doom' from spraying congregants with insecticide
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 2, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 9 months ago

Court bars South African 'Prophet of Doom' from spraying congregants with insecticide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African pastor who sprays his congregants with insecticide to supposedly cure their ailments has been ordered to desist by health authorities pending a court appearance in Limpopo state next month.

Dubbed the "Prophet of Doom" by local media after images circulated of Lethebo Rabalago using Doom, a popular aerosol insecticide, on members of his church, he has said his methods are harmless and help followers recover from illnesses.

The pastor of the Mountzion General Assembly church, who has sprayed some of his church members in the face, declined to respond in detail when reached by Reuters. "I'm not saying anything," he said.

Rabalago was quoted by local media Eyewitness News as saying that God can use mud, saliva, or "even poisonous things to deliver people."

Derick Kganyago, a spokesman for Limpopo's department of health, said the regional government had obtained a court order against Rabalogo "until he appears in court in January. Doom is not fit for human consumption".

In 2014, another South African preacher north of the capital Pretoria urged dozens in his congregation to eat grass for healing. In 2015, the same preacher made his congregants drink petrol promising it would cure their various ailments.

At the time, television news channel eNCA reported that congregants who had consumed petrol were seen collapsing and rolling around the floor with symptoms of nausea.

Reporting by TJ Strydom and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia/Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.