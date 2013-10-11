FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Transnet says obtains court order to halt strike
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 11, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Transnet says obtains court order to halt strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African logistics firm Transnet said on Friday it had obtained a court order to prevent a strike that a union threatened to launch this week.

The court order compels the National Transport Movement (NTM), which represents about 3 percent of the company’s workforce, “to advise its members to stop the strike action with immediate effect,” Transnet said in a statement.

Transnet employs about 60,000 poeple.

NTM officials were not immediately available for comment. The union, vying for company recognition, has not yet launched its strike.

Transnet manages almost all of South Africa’s coal shipments and exports.

Coal producers in the country include Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Exxaro, Optimum Coal and Glencore Xstrata.

Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.