5 months ago
Thieves take computers with South African judges' personal information
March 18, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 5 months ago

Thieves take computers with South African judges' personal information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Robbers stole 15 computers containing information on South Africa's judges and court officials from the administrative offices of the Chief Justice on Saturday, the judiciary said.

The office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called the crime a huge setback for the administration of justice and urged police "to do everything in their power to ensure that the culprits are brought to book."

Chief Justice spokesman Nathi Mncube told eNCA television earlier that the judiciary was hoping "nothing serious will occur" due to the computer thefts.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) called the burglary "a direct assault on the sanctity of the institutions we, as South Africans, hold dear as propping up our Constitutional order."

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

