5 months ago
Three suspects arrested after robbery at South African judges offices
March 22, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 5 months ago

Three suspects arrested after robbery at South African judges offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery where 15 computers containing information on South Africa's judges and court officials were stolen, acting national police commissioner said on Wednesday.

Khomotso Phahlane said the three suspects will appear in court this morning and more arrests were expected.

"At this stage we do not have information on whether it was and inside job or not.... the investigation is still at the preliminary level," Phahlane said.

"We can't tell what the motive is at this stage."

The office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called the crime a huge setback for the administration of justice and urged police "to do everything in their power to ensure that the culprits are brought to book."

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia

