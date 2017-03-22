Three suspects arrested after robbery at South African judges offices

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery where 15 computers containing information on South Africa's judges and court officials were stolen, acting national police commissioner said on Wednesday.

Khomotso Phahlane said the three suspects will appear in court this morning and more arrests were expected.

"At this stage we do not have information on whether it was and inside job or not.... the investigation is still at the preliminary level," Phahlane said.

"We can't tell what the motive is at this stage."

The office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called the crime a huge setback for the administration of justice and urged police "to do everything in their power to ensure that the culprits are brought to book."