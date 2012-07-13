FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa coal train in fatal crash, no derailment
#World News
July 13, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

South Africa coal train in fatal crash, no derailment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African train carrying coal for export to Mozambique smashed into a truck on Friday but there was no derailment, the state rail operator said.

Transnet freight rail spokesman Michael Asefovitz said the incident took place in eastern Mapumalanga province between the city of Nelspruit and the Mozambique border. The coal was destined for the Indian Ocean port of Maputo.

At least 19 people were killed and 24 injured in the collision, local emergency services reported.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley
