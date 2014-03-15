FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three killed in South African plane crash
March 15, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Three killed in South African plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Three people were killed when the small plane they were travelling in crashed near a landing strip in the South African province of KwaZulu Natal on Saturday, police and emergency services said.

“The plane is apparently burnt beyond recognition,” Santi Steinmann, media liaison officer for private ambulance service Netcare 911, told Reuters.

She said the plane was either a four- or six-seater aircraft and went down at Camperdown in the coastal province.

Regional police spokesman Jay Naicker confirmed three bodies had been pulled out of the wreck of the light aircraft.

Last month, another three people were killed when their twin-propeller craft crashed in Johannesburg’s Lanseria Airport when trying to land on a rainy morning.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Mark Heinrich

