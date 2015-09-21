South Africa detains Danish man over female genitalia in freezer

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Danish gun store owner found with 21 pieces of female genitals stored in his home freezer has been detained and will face charges of sexual assault, intimidation and domestic violence, South African police said on Monday.

Police believe 58-year-old Peter Frederiksen, who they said is wanted in Denmark for illegal dealing in firearms, lured his victims from neighboring Lesotho, sedating the women before performing illegal operations on them.

Anesthetics and surgical equipment were found in Frederiksen’s home last week along with the body parts.

“Most of the victims were allegedly from Lesotho and investigations are underway to establish how he lured them into the country as well as his motive,” police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

“It has been established that Frederiksen, who owns two gun shops in Bloemfontein, is a wanted man in Denmark for illegal dealing in firearms.”

Frederiksen will remain in custody after appearing at a court the central city of Bloemfontein on Monday. He is due to appear in court next Monday for the hearing of his bail application.