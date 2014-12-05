FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crocodile kills golfer in South Africa's Lake Panic
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 5, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Crocodile kills golfer in South Africa's Lake Panic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A four-meter-long crocodile has killed a South African golfer who went for a late night swim at a dam called Lake Panic in Kruger National Park, a park official said on Friday.

Deep sea diver Jacques van der Sandt, 29, was dragged under water by the crocodile at around 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Wednesday and was later found in the jaws of the reptile, which was killed in order to recover the body.

“It had him in his mouth and was swimming in the water with him,” Danie Pienaar, acting head of Kruger National Park, told 702 Talk Radio. “It was in the public area ... we also don’t know if there is anything wrong with the crocodile,” he added, explaining the reasons for shooting the animal.

Local press reported Van der Sandt had been drinking in the clubhouse before he went looking for golf balls, jumping into the lake where there is a resident crocodile.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.