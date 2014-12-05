Crocodile kills golfer in South Africa's Lake Panic

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A four-meter-long crocodile has killed a South African golfer who went for a late night swim at a dam called Lake Panic in Kruger National Park, a park official said on Friday.

Deep sea diver Jacques van der Sandt, 29, was dragged under water by the crocodile at around 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Wednesday and was later found in the jaws of the reptile, which was killed in order to recover the body.

“It had him in his mouth and was swimming in the water with him,” Danie Pienaar, acting head of Kruger National Park, told 702 Talk Radio. “It was in the public area ... we also don’t know if there is anything wrong with the crocodile,” he added, explaining the reasons for shooting the animal.

Local press reported Van der Sandt had been drinking in the clubhouse before he went looking for golf balls, jumping into the lake where there is a resident crocodile.