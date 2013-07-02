South Africa's De Klerk in hospital for heart procedure

Former South African President F.W. de Klerk and wife Elita leave after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London April 17, 2013. Thatcher, who was Conservative prime minister between 1979 and 1990, died on April 8 at the age of 87. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, will undergo a procedure on Tuesday to install a pacemaker, his assistant said.

De Klerk, 77, received the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with his successor, Nelson Mandela, in 1993 for overseeing South Africa’s transition from white-minority apartheid rule.

“He expects to be discharged from hospital within 24 hours. He’s going to get a pacemaker and then coming out,” de Klerk’s personal assistant, Brenda Steyn, told Reuters.

Last week, de Klerk’s office said the former president had cut short a European holiday because of the failing health of 94-year-old Mandela, who remains critically ill in hospital. He was admitted more than three weeks ago with a lung infection.