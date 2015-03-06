South Africa's Dimension Data eyes data center growth to boost profit

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African IT firm Dimension Data is on track to reach $8 billion in revenues this year, maintaining double digit growth led by its push into data centers, the firm’s chief executive said on Friday.

Dimension aims to quadruple its global data center management business to generate $4 billion in revenue per annum, said Dawson, as it seeks to steal market share from top-ranked competitors like IBM IMB.N and Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N).

A unit of Japan’s Nippon Telegraph (9432.T) and Telephone Corp, Dimension Data has also set a target of doubling its turnover to $12 billion by 2018.

“We just finished our first quarter and we’ve grown 17 percent and this year we are trying to get to $8 billion turnover and we are well on track to do that,” Brett Dawson told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit.

“Our data center business has to grow at around 30 to 40 percent and we have been growing at that rate.”

“When we look at the data center we think it is at a moment of a dramatic change... At this moment of big change we can go in as a disruptor,” Dawson added.

At the moment, explained Dawson, clients were looking to either consolidate data centers or make less use of them, while power constraints and new cloud computing technology were helping change the way businesses operate.

This has enabled Dimension Data, a relative newcomer to data centers, to push new ideas and models for IT as a service.

Besides managing data centers, located in all major regions worldwide, Dimension Data has expanded its IT outsourcing and security services in the communication and networking sectors.

Last year Dimension spent an undisclosed sum buying U.S-based cloud computing company Nexus and NextiraOne, which designs and maintains business software throughout Europe, allowing the company to expand significantly in those two key markets.

It was now looking at acquisitions to bolster its skills base, Dawson said, such as those needed to combat hacking.

Dawson said there was still no final decision on a second part of the NextiraOne transaction, which would open up opportunities in France and Italy and potentially bring in additional revenues of 400 million euros.

“We are committed to the deal on condition that they hit certain targets, so we have to wait and see if that transpires,” he said of a decision expected around June.