South African police make record $190 million heroin bust
June 25, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

South African police make record $190 million heroin bust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African police have seized heroin worth more than two billion rand ($190 million) and arrested two Chinese nationals in the biggest drugs bust in the country’s history, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Police officers also arrested one South African during a raid late on Tuesday at a house in Kloof, 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the coastal city of Durban, home to the Africa’s largest and busiest port.

“We got a tip-off from community members and officers went to the house and found this large amount of heroin,” police spokesman Thulani Zwane said.

South Africa is the continent’s biggest market for recreational drugs and the use of narcotics is on the rise, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. ($1 = 10.56 South African Rand)

Reporting by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
