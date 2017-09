Voters queue to cast their ballots in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress won the 2014 national election with 62.16 percent of the votes, the electoral commission said on Friday.

The provisional result shows the ANC’s main rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA), took 22.22 percent, while the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) managed 6.35 percent.