August 6, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Zuma says local elections were 'competently run'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday that Wednesday's municipal elections had been well run and proved that South Africa's democracy was maturing, in his first public remarks since results were announced.

Zuma's ruling African National Congress suffered its worst results since the end of apartheid in 1994, undermined by high unemployment, economic stagnation and scandals around Zuma himself.

"These elections were hotly contested, with competing parties passionately arguing their points of view in attempts to win the favor of the electorate. That is how it should be in a democracy," Zuma said in his speech. 

Reporting by James Macharia and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
