South African police use water cannon to disperse platinum belt rioters
#World News
April 27, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

South African police use water cannon to disperse platinum belt rioters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Police said on Sunday they used water cannon and stun grenades to disperse rioters in South Africa’s platinum belt after the country’s sports minister was attacked by rock-throwing protesters while campaigning for the May 7 election.

Police spokesman Thulani Ngubane told Reuters a community hall, municipal center and the house of a councillor for the ruling ANC were burnt down. He would not identify the rioters but local media and union leaders said the minister had been attacked by members of the striking AMCU miners’ union.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
