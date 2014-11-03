FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Eskom does not expect power cuts on Monday
November 3, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Eskom does not expect power cuts on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said it did not expect to have to implement blackouts on Monday after warning the previous day about possible power outages after a collapsed coal silo cut generation capacity.

“Everything’s under control. The (system) we put in place overnight at the power station seems to be holding,” Eskom spokesman Andrew Etzinger told Talk Radio 702.

Eskom cut the lights on Sunday, saying power at its 4,110 MW Majuba station had been affected after a coal silo collapsed. It added that there were risks of power outages, known locally as ‘load shedding’, on Monday over the peak evening period.

However, Etzinger said Eskom had managed to get mobile coal conveyers and trucks to bring coal to load up the station.

“Fortunately overnight we’ve managed to get two of the units at the power station going again so at this stage no load shedding is planned through the day,” Etzinger said.

Eskom, which produces virtually all South Africa’s power, has been operating on razor-thin margins for more than five years as it works to complete two large new power stations.

Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley

