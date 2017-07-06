FILE PHOTO - Electricity pylons are seen in front of the cooling towers at the Lethabo Thermal Power Station,an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg in the northern Free State province, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's state power utility Eskom signed a $1.5 billion (19.6 billion rand) loan agreement with China Development Bank on Thursday to finance the Medupi coal power plant, its acting chief executive said..

"The conclusion of this second loan agreement continues to demonstrate financial market confidence in Eskom and South Africa notwithstanding the challenging market conditions," Eskom's Johnny Dladla told reporters at the signing ceremony.

Eskom's chief financial officer Anoj Singh said the Chinese loan would be paid back over 15 years. He expected Eskom's debt to peak at 500 billion rand, up from 300 billion rand currently.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)