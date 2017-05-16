FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Former South Africa mines minister says Eskom tried to influence him
May 16, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 3 months ago

Former South Africa mines minister says Eskom tried to influence him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Tuesday, without giving evidence, that power utility Eskom's CEO and chairman asked him in 2015 to suspend Glencore's mining licenses to put pressure on the commodities firm to sell a coal mine.

Khulani Qoma, a spokesman for Eskom board's, denied the allegation, saying it was "devoid of logic".

Glencore in 2015 placed its Optimum coal mine under protection from creditors and later sold it to South Africa's Tegeta Exploration and Resources, a firm controlled by the Gupta brothers, who deny allegations they wield excessive influence over President Jacob Zuma.

"They (Eskom's CEO and chairman) insisted that I must suspend all the Glencore mining licenses," Ramatlhodi told local media, adding he declined to give in to the pressure.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter

