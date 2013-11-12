Explosive device kills two at Johannesburg gold shop: police

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - An explosive device killed two people and wounded three others at a gold and diamond exchange in a Johannesburg suburb on Tuesday, police said.

Local media reported the business was run by Czech entrepreneur Radovan Krejcir, who survived an assassination attempt in the city in July.

“An explosive device was detonated inside the Money Point business premises,” police spokesman Neville Malila told Reuters.

Investigators were still trying to determine what was behind the blast and what sort of device was used, he added.

Krejcir had to dive for cover in July when he came under fire from shotguns, triggered by remote control and hidden behind the number plate of a stolen car.