South Africa's last white president De Klerk warns of threat to democracy
March 17, 2016 / 1:27 PM / a year ago

South Africa's last white president De Klerk warns of threat to democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s constitutional democracy, formed 22 years ago, is facing a serious crisis as President Jacob Zuma and his supporters look to advance their personal interests, former president FW de Klerk said on Thursday.

De Klerk, the last white president who helped usher in the demise of white minority rule in 1994, said the dismissal Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister last year and an ongoing vendetta against Pravin Gordhan was pushing South Africa closer to a “catastrophic” ratings downgrade.

Africa’s most industrialized country has been rocked by allegations of corruption and undue influence of the Gupta family, seen as close to Zuma, in political appointments following allegations by deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that he was offered the finance minister job.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

