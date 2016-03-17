FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa ruling ANC's youth wing says wants deputy finance minister fired
March 17, 2016 / 10:18 AM / a year ago

South Africa ruling ANC's youth wing says wants deputy finance minister fired

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The youth wing of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress will ask the party to remove deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas from his post after he suggested that a family close to President Jacob Zuma influenced the decision to sack his former boss in December, an official said on Thursday.

The government was rocked on Wednesday by suggestions that a wealthy family with close ties to Zuma may have been behind his decision to sack the country’s respected finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

