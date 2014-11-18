FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa concerned about impact of Ebola on continent's growth: Nene
#Health News
November 18, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa concerned about impact of Ebola on continent's growth: Nene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene takes part in a discussion on "Challengers of Job-Rich and Inclusive Growth: Growth and Reform Challenges" during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting in Washington October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa is worried about the impact the Ebola outbreak could have on economic growth in Africa, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Tuesday.

“We are indeed concerned, it is for that reason... that we actually led the inclusion of matters that relate to Ebola at the G20 level,” Nene told reporters in Pretoria.

Leaders from the G20 group of nations met over the weekend and part of their discussions included practical measures of tackling Ebola.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan

