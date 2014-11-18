South Africa concerned about impact of Ebola on continent's growth: Nene

South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene takes part in a discussion on "Challengers of Job-Rich and Inclusive Growth: Growth and Reform Challenges" during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting in Washington October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa is worried about the impact the Ebola outbreak could have on economic growth in Africa, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Tuesday.

“We are indeed concerned, it is for that reason... that we actually led the inclusion of matters that relate to Ebola at the G20 level,” Nene told reporters in Pretoria.

Leaders from the G20 group of nations met over the weekend and part of their discussions included practical measures of tackling Ebola.