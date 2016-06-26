FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's finance minister: Brexit volatility could hit investment inflows
June 26, 2016 / 8:07 PM / a year ago

South Africa's finance minister: Brexit volatility could hit investment inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan reacts during a media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 14, 2016.Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Financial market volatility caused by Britain's decision to quit the European Union, which sent the rand down more than 8 percent, could hurt investment flows into South Africa, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Sunday.

"We attract investment from countries like the UK and Germany and other countries in Europe and we don't want this uncertainty to impact on investment decisions those big companies might be making in South Africa," he told Power FM radio.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
