South Africa's Gordhan says will take steps against attempts to discredit him
February 26, 2016 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Gordhan says will take steps against attempts to discredit him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday he would take legal action to protect himself from what he called attempts to discredit him and the integrity of the National Treasury.

Gordhan’s statement followed a newspaper report which quoted sources as saying he had threatened to resign from cabinet after receiving a letter from the elite Hawks police unit questioning his knowledge of a suspected rogue unit at the revenue service.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

