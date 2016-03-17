FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African minister Ramathlodi was invited to Gupta home: advisor
#World News
March 17, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

South African minister Ramathlodi was invited to Gupta home: advisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African cabinet minister Ngoako Ramathlodi was invited to the home of the Gupta family, his advisor told Reuters on Thursday, a further sign of the influence of the Indian businessmen close to President Jacob Zuma.

“We did receive an invite as soon as the minister was appointed but he told them he was not taking any invites because his focus was to resolve the platinum strike,” Ramathlodi’s aide Mahlodi Muofhe said.

Ramathlodi also told Reuters that the influence of the Gupta family would be a very serious issue to be discussed at a meeting of the ruling African National Congress this weekend.

Reporting by Zamndi Shabalala; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
