South Africa's former finance minister Nene says won't comment on whistleblower Gupta expose

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday he would not comment on allegations that powerful businessmen close to President Jacob Zuma were involved in his removal.

“I cannot help you,” he told Reuters.

Deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas rocked government when he said on Wednesday that a wealthy family with close ties to President Jacob Zuma may have been behind his decision to sack the country’s respected finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December.

