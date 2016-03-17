FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's former finance minister Nene says won't comment on whistleblower Gupta expose
#World News
March 17, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

South Africa's former finance minister Nene says won't comment on whistleblower Gupta expose

South Africa's former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene delivers 2015 Budget Speech at Parliament in Cape Town February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday he would not comment on allegations that powerful businessmen close to President Jacob Zuma were involved in his removal.

“I cannot help you,” he told Reuters.

Deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas rocked government when he said on Wednesday that a wealthy family with close ties to President Jacob Zuma may have been behind his decision to sack the country’s respected finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped words in third paragraph)

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
