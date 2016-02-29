South African police says there is 'no case' against finance minister Gordhan

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is not being investigated by the police’s special crime unit for his role in a spy unit in the revenue services and there is no case against him, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

“There is no docket (case), it’s just speculation,” spokesman for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told Reuters.

“We were then accused of sabotaging the country and we always say that we don’t investigate anybody through the media.”