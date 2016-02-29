FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African police says there is 'no case' against finance minister Gordhan
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#World News
February 29, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

South African police says there is 'no case' against finance minister Gordhan

South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his 2016 budget address to the parliament in Cape Town, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is not being investigated by the police’s special crime unit for his role in a spy unit in the revenue services and there is no case against him, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

“There is no docket (case), it’s just speculation,” spokesman for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told Reuters.

“We were then accused of sabotaging the country and we always say that we don’t investigate anybody through the media.”

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

