South Africa's Zuma says not at war with finance minister Gordhan: presidency
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 29, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Zuma says not at war with finance minister Gordhan: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma is not at war with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, the presidency said on Monday in response to media reports over the weekend.

The reports cited a clash between Gordhan and the head of the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS), which sparked speculation that all was not well at the Treasury.

“The media has incorrectly reported, among other things, that there is a war at SARS and that the President and the Minister of Finance are somehow at war. This is a total fabrication and mischievous sensationalism,” the presidency said in a statement.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

