South Africa's Zuma says not at war with finance minister Gordhan: presidency

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma is not at war with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, the presidency said on Monday in response to media reports over the weekend.

The reports cited a clash between Gordhan and the head of the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS), which sparked speculation that all was not well at the Treasury.

“The media has incorrectly reported, among other things, that there is a war at SARS and that the President and the Minister of Finance are somehow at war. This is a total fabrication and mischievous sensationalism,” the presidency said in a statement.