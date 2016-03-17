South Africa's communist party says aware of more Gupta interference

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Communist Party, a member of a ruling alliance with the African National Congress, said on Thursday it was aware of an imminent cabinet reshuffle influenced by the Indian Gupta family which has ties to President Jacob Zuma.

“The plan is to replace long-serving Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies, with a recently sworn in ANC MP and business-person,” the party said in a statement, without disclosing the source of the information.

South Africa’s government was rocked on Wednesday by allegations that the wealthy Guptas may have been behind Zuma’s decision to sack the country’s respected finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December.