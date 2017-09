JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa will maintain the fiscal prudence established by the former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday, helping the rand to recover slightly.

“Government will not abandon the fiscal path that we have chosen in the last few years,” Zuma said in a statement after replacing Nene with David van Rooyen on Wednesday.

The rand firmed to 15.77 per dollar from 16.02 after Zuma’s comments.