South Africa's deputy finance minister says rejected finance minister role offered by Gupta family
#News Maps
March 16, 2016 / 3:50 PM / in 2 years

South Africa's deputy finance minister says rejected finance minister role offered by Gupta family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said he rejected an offer by a wealthy family with close links to President Jacob Zuma to take up the position of finance minister to replace former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

“Members of the Gupta family offered me the position of Minister of Finance to replace then Minister (Nhlanhla) Nene,” Jonas said in a statement. “I rejected this out of hand. The basis of my rejection of their offer is that it makes a mockery of our hard earned democracy, the trust of our people and no one apart from the President of the Republic appoints ministers.”

The Gupta family was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia

