FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eight killed in South African orphanage blaze
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2016 / 3:03 PM / a year ago

Eight killed in South African orphanage blaze

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Six children and two adults were killed in a fire in an orphanage in South Africa on Thursday, rescue officials said.

Emergency service officials said the fire broke out at the Lakehaven Children’s Home in the coastal city of Durban, killing six children aged between eight and 10, a 19-year-old and an older adult.

Four people were hospitalized with serious or lesser injuries while 10 others escaped unharmed.

“Paramedics received a call just after 2 o’clock this morning to respond to the scene and formed part of the emergency services team that included fire fighters as well as the police,” said KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services’ spokesman Robert McKenzie.

Although fires in South African townships, where some people live in tin shacks, are common in winter when residents use paraffin heaters and stoves to keep warm and cook, they are unusual in public buildings.

McKenzie said the cause of the fire, which was put out this morning, is not known and police were investigating.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.