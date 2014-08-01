FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African group to sue over giraffe bridge collision death
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
August 1, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

South African group to sue over giraffe bridge collision death

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African animal rights group is planning to sue the people responsible for the death of a giraffe that smashed its head on a bridge as it was transported in a trailer on one of Africa’s busiest motorways.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two giraffes in an open air trailer being driven along Johannesburg’s N1 motorway on Thursday before one hit its head on the bridge.

“What a weird and sad thing to witness. That impact was so shocking,” TV and radio personality Pabi Moloi said on Twitter, next to a cellphone picture of the giraffes shortly before the incident.

“Look how low that bridge is and how tall the giraffes are. Who thought this one through?”

South Africa’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said they would be seeking to prosecute those responsible.

“We’re very concerned about the way it was transported. Most definitely there has been negligence,” NSPCA manager Rick Allen said.

The incident has caused outrage in South Africa and has been tragically compared to a scene in Hollywood film ‘Hangover 3’ in which bungling character Alan Garner buys a giraffe before accidentally decapitating it on a highway bridge.

Allen said it was fortunate the other giraffe survived. “We have already nicknamed it ‘Lucky’,” he said.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.