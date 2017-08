The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Valencia, Venezuela April 21, 2017.

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's top manufacturing union NUMSA said late Monday that 600 workers out of 1,500 at General Motors SA (GM.N) will lose their jobs by July after a decision last week by the car maker to sell its local operations.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said in a statement that GM had confirmed the numbers and issued lay-off notices as required by law.