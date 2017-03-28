FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
South Africa's Gordhan says he is still finance minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 28, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 5 months ago

South Africa's Gordhan says he is still finance minister

South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan (L) walks with his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas (C) to a court hearing in Pretoria, South Africa, March 28, 2017.Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's Pravin Gordhan said he was still the finance minister in response to a question as he attended a court hearing on Tuesday on a case he has brought against the Gupta brothers, a Reuters witness said.

Gordhan flew back to South Africa earlier on Tuesday, obeying an abrupt recall by President Jacob Zuma from an investor roadshow abroad, amid reports that he was about to be sacked.

Gordhan said "yes" in response to a question on whether he was still the finance minister.

Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.