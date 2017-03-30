South Africa's main opposition party plans no confidence motion against Zuma over Gordhan

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's main opposition leader said on Thursday he plans to bring a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in parliament after an ally of the ruling ANC confirmed Zuma's intention to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"At a time when 9 million South Africans are without work and our fragile economy requires leadership and clear policy direction, President Zuma continues to play "Russian Roulette" with our economy and the future of our country," Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance said in a statement.