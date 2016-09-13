FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa not in 'recession territory': Gordhan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 13, 2016 / 7:28 AM / a year ago

South Africa not in 'recession territory': Gordhan

South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan looks on during a media briefing in Sandton near Johannesburg, South Africa March 14, 2016.Siphiwe Sibeko/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's economy is not in "recession territory" and there is a more than 50 percent chance ratings agencies will not downgrade it to "junk" status this year, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.

Treasury also plans to stick to its deficit and debt targets set-out in a budget delivered in February, Gordhan told business leaders in Johannesburg.

"We will retain and sustain our fiscal credibility notwithstanding lower growth, which will put pressure on the revenue and the expenditure side," Gordhan said.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.